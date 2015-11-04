BRIEF-Verizon launches software-defined perimeter service
* Verizon launches software-defined perimeter service to help enterprises proactively prevent cyberattacks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Kentima Holding publ AB :
* Q1 revenue 7.3 million Swedish crowns ($853,372) versus 7.5 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating loss 0.6 million crowns versus loss 2.4 million crowns year ago
* Assessment is that Q2 will see sales increase for the group compared with same period last year
* Sees group's results for Q2 will improve compared with same period last year but will probably not reach level of result in Q1
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5543 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Verizon launches software-defined perimeter service to help enterprises proactively prevent cyberattacks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 2U Inc - 2U will acquire Getsmarter in all-cash transaction for approximately $103 million