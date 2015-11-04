Nov 4 Karolinska Development AB :

* Karolinska Development AB announces that its portfolio company OssDsign AB has successfully raised 93 million Swedish crowns ($10.9 million) in a new equity financing

* The proceeds will be used for the market expansion of OssDsign's product line of unique craniofacial implants based on an innovative material technology with excellent biological and biomechanical properties

* Company is working with regulatory authorities to expand access for its products in new key markets, with clearance expected in US in 2016

* Ossdsign's first products have been successfully launched in Germany, United Kingdom and Nordic countries, and further expansion in Europe is scheduled for 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5542 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)