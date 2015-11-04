BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy to buy ecological engineering firm for 340 mln yuan
* Says it agrees to buy ecological engineering firm for 340 million yuan ($49.32 million), share trade to resume on May 3
Nov 4 Onesavings Bank Plc :
* Issues its trading update for period from July 1 to date
* Net loans and advances grew 986 mln stg for first 9 months to 4.9 bln stg
* Continued strong financial and operational performance
* Margins on 548 mln stg of new organic origination in Q3 remained strong
* Continue to expect full-year net interest margin to be slightly ahead of 305 bps delivered in first half of 2015
* Received record levels of new business applications during Q3 and remain confident in delivering on all of our stated financial objectives through to end of 2016 - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
May 2 MasterCard Inc, the world's second-largest payments network, reported a 12.7 percent increase in quarterly profit, as people spent more using credit and debit cards.