Nov 4 Onesavings Bank Plc :

* Issues its trading update for period from July 1 to date

* Net loans and advances grew 986 mln stg for first 9 months to 4.9 bln stg

* Continued strong financial and operational performance

* Margins on 548 mln stg of new organic origination in Q3 remained strong

* Continue to expect full-year net interest margin to be slightly ahead of 305 bps delivered in first half of 2015

* Received record levels of new business applications during Q3 and remain confident in delivering on all of our stated financial objectives through to end of 2016 - CEO