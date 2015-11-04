BRIEF-Highlight Event And Entertainment: EGM resolves an ordinary capital increase
* Extraordinary shareholders' meeting resolves an ordinary capital increase and the extension and increase of the authorized share capital
Nov 4 Kesko Oyj :
* Says has agreed to centralise the Baltic building and home improvement trade in its Lithuania-based subsidiary, UAB Senuku Prekybos centras (Senukai).
* Says it will sell the shares in its wholly owned companies responsible for the operations of K-rauta stores in Estonia and Latvia to Senukai.
* Trendy Plaza entered into termination agreement with Ramada, an indirect subsidiary of NWD