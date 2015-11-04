BRIEF-Bio Gate says Chairman of Supervisory Board Knud Klingler to resign
* Chairman of supervisory board Knud Klingler to resign from supervisory board with effect as of the end of the AGM
Nov 4 Boule Diagnostics AB :
* Q3 operating profit 8.9 million Swedish crowns ($1.0 million) versus 10.0 million crowns year ago
* Q3 net sales 88.8 million crowns versus 73.6 million crowns year ago
* Financial target: average sales growth during 5 years, exceeding 10 percent per year
* Financial target: annual operating margin (EBIT margin) which exceeds 13 percent
* Financial target: net debt which is maximum 3 times greater than operating result for full year
($1 = 8.5547 Swedish crowns)
* SENOMYX INC says two proxy advisory firms recommend Senomyx shareholders support co's nominees to board