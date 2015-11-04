Nov 4 Boule Diagnostics AB :

* Q3 operating profit 8.9 million Swedish crowns ($1.0 million) versus 10.0 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net sales 88.8 million crowns versus 73.6 million crowns year ago

* Financial target: average sales growth during 5 years, exceeding 10 percent per year

* Financial target: annual operating margin (EBIT margin) which exceeds 13 percent

* Financial target: net debt which is maximum 3 times greater than operating result for full year Source text for Eikon:

