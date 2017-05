Nov 4 Glencore Plc

* Transaction forms part of glencore's debt reduction plans announced on 7 september 2015.

* Long-Term streaming agreement entered into by anani investments limited (unit of glencore) with silver wheaton

* Silver wheaton will make an advance payment of us$900 million to glencore five business days after closing of transaction

* After closing silver wheaton will pay 20% of spot price at time of delivery for each ounce of silver delivered

* Glencore will deliver silver to silver wheaton equivalent to 33.75% of silver produced by antamina mine at a 100% payable rate

* After 140 million ounces of silver have been delivered under streaming agreement, stream will be reduced to equivalent of 22.50%