T-Mobile to roll out 5G in US in 2019
May 2 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, said on Tuesday it plans to roll out fifth-generation network (5G) in the United States in 2019.
Nov 4 Globo Plc :
* Board received resignation letter from Gerasimos Bonanos, chief operations officer, on Nov. 3, 2015.
* Bonanos' resignation takes effect immediately
* Verizon launches software-defined perimeter service to help enterprises proactively prevent cyberattacks