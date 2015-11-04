BRIEF-Bio Gate says Chairman of Supervisory Board Knud Klingler to resign
* Chairman of supervisory board Knud Klingler to resign from supervisory board with effect as of the end of the AGM
Nov 4 Oxford Biomedica Plc
* Cash at end october 2015 of £14.9m
* Revenue and other income is now beginning to grow in line with our expectations with july to october being well ahead of first four months of year
* Continues to make good progress in line with its strategy across business model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SENOMYX INC says two proxy advisory firms recommend Senomyx shareholders support co's nominees to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: