BRIEF-Verizon launches software-defined perimeter service
Verizon launches software-defined perimeter service to help enterprises proactively prevent cyberattacks
Nov 4 Ericsson
Nov 4 Ericsson

Says to provide live captioning services for Australian News Channel (ANC)'s SKY NEWS LIVE and SKY NEWS BUSINESS available in 2.8 million subscribing homes
* 2U Inc - 2U will acquire Getsmarter in all-cash transaction for approximately $103 million