BRIEF-Verizon launches software-defined perimeter service
* Verizon launches software-defined perimeter service to help enterprises proactively prevent cyberattacks
Nov 4 MTN Group Ltd :
* Statement on Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) fine and further cautionary announcement by MTNH
* MTN Group has clarified and placed on record that it continues to engage constructively with Nigerian authorities at all levels
* Group has noted, with concern, however, speculation and false information in media
* Particularly cautions against reports purporting that it has agreed a resolution with NCC on fine
* 2U Inc - 2U will acquire Getsmarter in all-cash transaction for approximately $103 million