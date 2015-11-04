Nov 4 MTN Group Ltd :

* Statement on Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) fine and further cautionary announcement by MTNH

* MTN Group has clarified and placed on record that it continues to engage constructively with Nigerian authorities at all levels

* Group has noted, with concern, however, speculation and false information in media

* Particularly cautions against reports purporting that it has agreed a resolution with NCC on fine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)