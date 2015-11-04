BRIEF-Ares Commercial Real Estate Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp - on may 1, company entered into a $500 million second amended and restated master repurchase and securities contract
Nov 4 Tryg A/S
* Under Solvency II, Tryg is allowed to calculate its capital requirement using an internal model
* Says the Danish FSA has approved Tryg's internal capital model
* Tryg will revert with more details concerning Solvency II and related issues on 21 January 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)
May 2 Indian shares posted slight gains on Tuesday, as auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki rallied on strong April sales, but broader gains were capped after Ambuja Cement's quarterly results raised concerns about corporate earnings.