BRIEF-Engaged Capital LLC says releases presentation to Rent-A-Center stockholders
Nov 4 Oylum Sinai Yatirim :
* A new Oylum brand product to be sold in Yeni Magazaclk's A101 store chain starting from Nov.
* Sees 3 million lira ($1.06 million) additional turnover from the sale of the Oylum brand product
* Additionally company starts to work with local store chains across Turkey and continues talks with some international store chains Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8330 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, and said it agreed to buy up to 20 Dreamliner planes from Boeing Co as it seeks to add fuel-efficient aircraft to its fleet.