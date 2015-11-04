Nov 4 D'Ieteren SA :

* D'Ieteren Auto reacts to the publication by the Volkswagen Group AG of irregularities concerning CO2 emissions

* D'Ieteren auto has not yet received any further information from Volkswagen Group and can therefore not confirm whether any vehicles are affected by these irregularities in Belgium

* Volkswagen Group has confirmed to assume all costs related to these irregularities

