BRIEF-Capital First to consider raising funds
Says to consider raising funds by issue of securities
Nov 4 Texton Property Fund Ltd :
* Appointment of Jacob Wiese to board with effect from Nov. 3, 2015
Appointment of Jacob Wiese to board with effect from Nov. 3, 2015

Announces appointment of Kenneth Collins as an alternate to Wiese with effect from Nov. 3
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit on higher oilseeds processing volumes and strong demand for U.S. grains and ethanol.