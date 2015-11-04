Nov 4 AAK Publ Ab
* AKK has taken over the activities of Belgian nutritional
ingredient supplier TLC and Belovo - both part of the BNLfood
Group
* AAK has entered a management agreement with the trustee in
the bankruptcy of TLC and Belovo to restart the operations of
TLC, an ingredient supplier to the global nutrition market
* TLC has been a customer to AAK since many years and is
specialized in extracting phospholipids from egg yolk.
* The invested amount is not material and the transaction
will have a very limited impact on AAK's short term
profitability. The investment is financed well within the
existing credit facilities.
(Reporting by Violette Goarant)