Nov 4 AAK Publ Ab

* AKK has taken over the activities of Belgian nutritional ingredient supplier TLC and Belovo - both part of the BNLfood Group

* AAK has entered a management agreement with the trustee in the bankruptcy of TLC and Belovo to restart the operations of TLC, an ingredient supplier to the global nutrition market

* TLC has been a customer to AAK since many years and is specialized in extracting phospholipids from egg yolk.

* The invested amount is not material and the transaction will have a very limited impact on AAK's short term profitability. The investment is financed well within the existing credit facilities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Violette Goarant)