BRIEF-Aurum Pacific China expects increase in net loss for 3-months ended 31 March 2017
* Expected to record a substantial increase in unaudited consolidated net loss for three months ended 31 march 2017
Nov 4 Txcom SA :
* H1 revenue 3.4 million euros ($3.7 million) versus 3.1 million euros year ago
* H1 income after taxes 268,238 euros versus 239,398 euros year ago
* H1 revenue 3.4 million euros ($3.7 million) versus 3.1 million euros year ago

* H1 income after taxes 268,238 euros versus 239,398 euros year ago

* H1 operating income 260,888 euros versus 181,280 euros year ago
* Lai Ho Man, Dickson resigned from his position of independent non-executive director, Chairman