BRIEF-Aurum Pacific China expects increase in net loss for 3-months ended 31 March 2017
* Expected to record a substantial increase in unaudited consolidated net loss for three months ended 31 march 2017
Nov 4 Infosystems SA :
* Signs agreement with Agora SA to deliver advisory services related to a research and development project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lai Ho Man, Dickson resigned from his position of independent non-executive director, Chairman Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qttatM] Further company coverage: