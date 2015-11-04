Nov 4 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* CashEuroNet UK LLC has agreed with Financial Conduct Authority to provide redress to almost 4,000 customers to value of 1.7 million stg

* CashEuroNet will start contacting customers immediately and plans to complete redress exercise within next 60 to 90 days Link to source: (bit.ly/1ka1UNn) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)