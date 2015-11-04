BRIEF-Capital First to consider raising funds
* Says to consider raising funds by issue of securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* CashEuroNet UK LLC has agreed with Financial Conduct Authority to provide redress to almost 4,000 customers to value of 1.7 million stg
* CashEuroNet will start contacting customers immediately and plans to complete redress exercise within next 60 to 90 days Link to source: (bit.ly/1ka1UNn) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit on higher oilseeds processing volumes and strong demand for U.S. grains and ethanol.