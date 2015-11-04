BRIEF-PFC Device expects increase in loss for 3-months ended 31 March 2017
* Is expected to record an increase in loss for three months ended 31 March 2017
Nov 4 Atos :
* Says to have been chosen by the Metropolitan police service to deliver SIAM services
* The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) and Atos will be working together to deliver a major new element of the force's IT services and systems strategy
* The contract was signed on Nov. 2 between Atos and the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC)
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - AT&T is expected to tap the European bond market soon to help finance its US$85.4bn acquisition of Time Warner, according to several market participants.