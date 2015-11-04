BRIEF-PFC Device expects increase in loss for 3-months ended 31 March 2017
* Is expected to record an increase in loss for three months ended 31 March 2017
Nov 4 Temenos Group AG :
* Rubik Financial Limited has extended its partnership agreement with Temenos to upgrade its existing channel technologies with Temenos' UXP 'edgeConnect' for use within its banking division
* Extends Rubik partnership to include digital channels Source text - bit.ly/1P90lM6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - AT&T is expected to tap the European bond market soon to help finance its US$85.4bn acquisition of Time Warner, according to several market participants.