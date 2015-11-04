Nov 4 Nireus Aquaculture SA :

* Says merges and absorbs Seafarm Ionian SA

* Says after merge, share capital increases by 9.5 million euro ($10.39 million)

* Says the shareholders of the absorbed will trade 1 share for 0.52 shares of the absorbing

* Says company's shareholders will trade 1 share for 1.07 shares of the absorbed

* Says new share capital will consist of 95.79 percent shares of absorbing and 4.21 percent shares of absorbed Source text: bit.ly/1iCNUK9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Reporting by Apostolos Kalantzis)