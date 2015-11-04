BRIEF-Capital First to consider raising funds
* Says to consider raising funds by issue of securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Delta International Property Holdings Ltd
* Entered into negotiations to acquire a portfolio of assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to consider raising funds by issue of securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit on higher oilseeds processing volumes and strong demand for U.S. grains and ethanol.