Nov 4 Bank UralSib PJSC :
* Says its main shareholder Nikolay Tsvetkov signs an agreement with head of
Neftegazindustriya Group Vladimir Kogan for acquisition of 82 pct Bank UralSib shares
* Bank of Russia board approved participation plan of Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) in
financial rehabilitation of Bank UralSib
* Financial rehabilitation plan includes providing Bank UralSib with 14 billion roubles
($223.80 million) loan for six years and 67 billion roubles loan for 10 years
* The plan to be implemented by Kogan
* Nikolay Tsvetkov keeps minority stake in Bank UralSib
($1 = 62.5570 roubles)
