Nov 4 Bank UralSib PJSC :

* Says its main shareholder Nikolay Tsvetkov signs an agreement with head of Neftegazindustriya Group Vladimir Kogan for acquisition of 82 pct Bank UralSib shares

* Bank of Russia board approved participation plan of Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) in financial rehabilitation of Bank UralSib

* Financial rehabilitation plan includes providing Bank UralSib with 14 billion roubles ($223.80 million) loan for six years and 67 billion roubles loan for 10 years

* The plan to be implemented by Kogan

* Nikolay Tsvetkov keeps minority stake in Bank UralSib Source text: bit.ly/1Pm6rY4

Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.5570 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)