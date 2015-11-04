Nov 4 Tongaat Hulett Ltd :
* Operating profit for half-year from various sugar
operations is expected to total approximately 562 million rand
* Headline earnings per share for year are expected to be
approximately 585 cents per share
* Operating profit for half-year is expected to be 1.361
billion rand (2014: 1.510 billion rand), a decrease of some 9.9
pct
* Headline earnings are expected to be approximately 673
million rand, compared to 773 million rand earned in previous
half-year, a decrease of some 12.9 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)