Nov 4 Tongaat Hulett Ltd :

* Operating profit for half-year from various sugar operations is expected to total approximately 562 million rand

* Headline earnings per share for year are expected to be approximately 585 cents per share

* Operating profit for half-year is expected to be 1.361 billion rand (2014: 1.510 billion rand), a decrease of some 9.9 pct

* Headline earnings are expected to be approximately 673 million rand, compared to 773 million rand earned in previous half-year, a decrease of some 12.9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)