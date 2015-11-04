Nov 4 Rai Way SpA :

* Reports Q3 net profit 10.4 million euros ($11.32 million) versus 8.9 million euros a year ago

* Q3 core revenues of 53.2 million euros versus 51.7 million euros a year ago

* Outlook for FY 2015, disclosed to the market on March 12, is confirmed

