BRIEF-National United Resources announces resignation of Chairman
* Lai Ho Man, Dickson resigned from his position of independent non-executive director, Chairman Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qttatM] Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Txt E Solutions SpA :
* 9-month revenue 45.4 million euros versus 41.7 million euros a year ago
* 9-month net profit 3.4 million euros versus 3.6 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lai Ho Man, Dickson resigned from his position of independent non-executive director, Chairman Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qttatM] Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, May 2 Measurement technology and software firm Hexagon posted first quarter core earnings roughly matching market expectations on Tuesday and said PPM, its division which relies most on the oil industry, had had another weak quarter.