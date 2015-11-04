Nov 4 Novo Nordisk
* Says data showed Saxenda treatment in combination with a
reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity
demonstrated significant and sustained weight loss over three
years compared with placebo
* Says study demonstrated ongoing treatment with Saxenda in
combination with reduced-calorie diet and increased physical
activity delayed onset of type 2 diabetes
* Data came from Phase 3a SCALE (Satiety and Clinical
Adiposity: Liraglutide Evidence in Non-Diabetic and Diabetic
adults) study
(Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)