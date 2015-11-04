BRIEF-National United Resources announces resignation of Chairman
* Lai Ho Man, Dickson resigned from his position of independent non-executive director, Chairman Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qttatM] Further company coverage:
Nov 4 GFI Informatique SA :
* Q3 revenue 209.3 million euros ($227.30 million) versus 192.6 million euros year ago
* Confirms it is looking for improved profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, May 2 Measurement technology and software firm Hexagon posted first quarter core earnings roughly matching market expectations on Tuesday and said PPM, its division which relies most on the oil industry, had had another weak quarter.