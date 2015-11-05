BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Nov 5 Celyad SA :
* Celyad initiates the certification by the EMA of the non-clinical data of C-Cure
* Company expects to release full clinical data set for chart-1, its phase III trial in Europe and Israel, in middle of 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1kuNYwZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership