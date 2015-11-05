BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Nov 5 Selvita SA :
* Q3 revenue 10.3 million zlotys ($2.6 million) versus 7.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 1.6 million zlotys versus 1.7 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8984 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership