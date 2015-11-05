Nov 5 Euronext NV :
* Q3 strong third party revenue performance: +18.4 pct to 133.0 million
euros ($144.3 million) (Q3 2014: 112.3 million euros)
* Q3 EBITDA increased strongly to 77.1 million euros, representing a margin
of 58.0 pct compared to 44.1 pct or 54.1 million euros in Q3 2014
* Quarterly operating profit before exceptional items was eur 73.4 million,
an increase of 46.9 pct compared to Q3 2014
* Net profit for Q3 2015 was 47.7 million euros, decreasing by 3.7 pct
compared to Q3 2014
* Q3 EPS of 0.68 euros (both basic and fully diluted), compared to 0.71
euros basic and 0.70 euros diluted in Q3 2014
* Q3 continued strong reduction in operational expenses excluding
depreciation and amortization: -18.5 pct compared to Q3 2014
* 1.8 million euros of exceptional costs were booked in Q3 2015 compared to
5.7 million euros in Q3 2014
* As of 30 september 2015 company had cash and cash equivalents excluding
financial investments of 160.0 million euro, and total debt of 107.9 million
euros
* Derivatives trading revenue increased by 5.3 pct in Q3 2015 compared to Q3
2014, amounting to 11.9 million euros
* Q3 cash trading revenues increased by 31.4 pct in Q3 2015, from 37.7
million euros to 49.6 million euros
* Expect EBITDA margin to stand at around 55 pct for full year 2015,
compared to 45.8 pct for 2014
