Nov 5 Euronext NV :

* Q3 strong third party revenue performance: +18.4 pct to 133.0 million euros ($144.3 million) (Q3 2014: 112.3 million euros)

* Q3 EBITDA increased strongly to 77.1 million euros, representing a margin of 58.0 pct compared to 44.1 pct or 54.1 million euros in Q3 2014

* Quarterly operating profit before exceptional items was eur 73.4 million, an increase of 46.9 pct compared to Q3 2014

* Net profit for Q3 2015 was 47.7 million euros, decreasing by 3.7 pct compared to Q3 2014

* Q3 EPS of 0.68 euros (both basic and fully diluted), compared to 0.71 euros basic and 0.70 euros diluted in Q3 2014

* Q3 continued strong reduction in operational expenses excluding depreciation and amortization: -18.5 pct compared to Q3 2014

* 1.8 million euros of exceptional costs were booked in Q3 2015 compared to 5.7 million euros in Q3 2014

* As of 30 september 2015 company had cash and cash equivalents excluding financial investments of 160.0 million euro, and total debt of 107.9 million euros

* Derivatives trading revenue increased by 5.3 pct in Q3 2015 compared to Q3 2014, amounting to 11.9 million euros

* Q3 cash trading revenues increased by 31.4 pct in Q3 2015, from 37.7 million euros to 49.6 million euros

* Expect EBITDA margin to stand at around 55 pct for full year 2015, compared to 45.8 pct for 2014

