Nov 5 Partnership Assurance Group Plc
* Total Q3 sales of 109 million stg, an increase of 22 pct
compared to Q3 2014
* Medically underwritten defined benefit ('DB') sales of 24
million stg
* Individually underwritten annuity ('IUA') sales of 68
million stg, broadly flat year on year
* 16 million stg of care annuities and 1 million stg of
protection
* Quote volumes for IUAS in September and October were
approximately a third higher than April 2015, when pension
freedoms were implemented
* Although conversion rates are yet to stabilise, we expect
sales of IUAS to grow approximately 10 pct in H2 2015 versus H1
2015 and H2 2014
* Confident in our previously announced target of at least
200 mln stg of medically underwritten bulk annuity sales for
full year
* Solvency II programme is progressing well and we await
formal feedback from PRA in due course
