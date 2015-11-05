UPDATE 1-China insurance regulator says loopholes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory loopholes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings.
Nov 5 Partnership Assurance Group Plc
* As anticipated in announcement made in relation to merger on Aug 11, if merger completes, Steve Groves will step down as CEO
* Groves' employment will terminate on day following date on which merger becomes effective Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory loopholes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings.
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.