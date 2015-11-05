BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Nov 5 Draegerwerk
* Says q3 order intake 645.7 million eur
* Says q3 sales 604 million eur
* Says q3 ebit loss 22.6 million eur
* Says now expects sales to grow 1-3 percent in 2015 when adjusted for currency
* Says expects ebit margin of 2.5-4.5 percent in 2015 Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership