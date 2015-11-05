UPDATE 1-China insurance regulator says loopholes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory loopholes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings.
Nov 5 Montea CVA :
* Q3 net operating result of 5.33 million euros ($5.78 million)(0.58 euros per share), growth of 40.3 pct compared with the same period last year
* Q3 net rental result up 28.1 pct to 8.27 million euros
* Outlook for financial year 2015 increase of net operating result per share to 2.30 euros, up 17 pct
* Outlook for financial year 2015 increase of net operating result to 21.0 million euros, up 37 pct
* Outlook for financial year 2015 possible further dividend increase in combination with a lower payout ratio
* Q3 occupancy rate of 95.9 pct
* Q3 fair value of the property portfolio amounts to 475 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/1HaMW3s Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9218 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory loopholes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings.
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.