UPDATE 1-China insurance regulator says loopholes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory loopholes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings.
Nov 5 Just Retirement Group Plc :
* Total Defined Benefit de-risking (DB) sales were 103.6 mln stg, more than four times Q1 14/15
* Guaranteed income for life (GIFL) sales were 7 pct higher than comparative period in 2014
* Total new business sales of 359.9 mln stg were achieved for quarter, 41 pct higher than Q1 14/15
* Lifetime mortgage advances of 114.4 mln stg represented an increase of 42 pct on Q1 14/15
* Proposed merger with Partnership Assurance Group remains on track for completion in December, subject to PRA and shareholder approval
* Overall, remain positive about outlook - CEO
* GIFL sales for Q1 15/16 of 138.3 mln stg were up 7 pct compared to Q1 14/15 and up 26 pct compared to Q4 14/15
