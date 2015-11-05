Nov 5 Just Retirement Group Plc :

* Total Defined Benefit de-risking (DB) sales were 103.6 mln stg, more than four times Q1 14/15

* Guaranteed income for life (GIFL) sales were 7 pct higher than comparative period in 2014

* Total new business sales of 359.9 mln stg were achieved for quarter, 41 pct higher than Q1 14/15

* Lifetime mortgage advances of 114.4 mln stg represented an increase of 42 pct on Q1 14/15

* Proposed merger with Partnership Assurance Group remains on track for completion in December, subject to PRA and shareholder approval

* Overall, remain positive about outlook - CEO

* GIFL sales for Q1 15/16 of 138.3 mln stg were up 7 pct compared to Q1 14/15 and up 26 pct compared to Q4 14/15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)