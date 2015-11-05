Nov 5 Hawesko Holding AG :
* Q3 net income after deductions for taxes and
non-controlling interests for quarter amounted to 2.8 million
euros ($3.04 million) and 0.31 euros per share
* Q3 consolidated sales rose by 2.0 pct compared to same
quarter in previous year, increasing from 103.4 million euros to
105.4 million euros before vat
* EBIT in 2015 is expected to remain unchanged at approx.
26-27 million euros on an adjusted basis (2014 on an adjusted
basis: 24.6 million euros)
* Net income is expected to be in range of 12-13 million
euros in FY 2015
* Q3 EBIT rose by 85.9 pct, growing from 2.5 million euros
to 4.6 million euros
* Confirmed forecast for full fiscal year 2015 and expects a
slight increase in sales of approx. 1 pct compared to figure of
473 million euros from previous year
($1 = 0.9222 euros)
