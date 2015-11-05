Nov 5 Lancashire Holdings Ltd

* Q3 Profit before tax of 32.9 million dollars

* Q3 net operating profit of 37.1 million dollars

* Announces special dividend of $188.0 million, equivalent to $0.95 per share

* Combined ratio of 70.2 pct in Q3 2015, 73.5 pct YTD

* Group's net loss ratio for Q3 of 2015 was 26.4 pct compared to 44.8 pct for same period in 2014 and 30.2 pct for nine month period to 30 Sept. 2015 compared to 37.9 pct for same period in 2014.

* Gross premiums written 120.4 million dollars for three months to Sept 30 v 152.1 million dollars for same period 2014

* Reports a return on equity for quarter of 2.6 pct. 9.3 pct YTD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)