Nov 5 Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab

* Oasmia announces an additional and partial exercise of over-allotment

* Oasmia today announced the closing of an additional and partial exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters

* The underwriters purchased 222,300 additional ADSs at a public offering price of $4.06 per ADS, representing 666,900 ordinary shares

* This partial exercise of the over-allotment option brought the aggregate gross proceeds from the offering to approximately $10.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other related expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: