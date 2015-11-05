BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Nov 5 Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab
* Oasmia announces an additional and partial exercise of over-allotment
* Oasmia today announced the closing of an additional and partial exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters
* The underwriters purchased 222,300 additional ADSs at a public offering price of $4.06 per ADS, representing 666,900 ordinary shares
* This partial exercise of the over-allotment option brought the aggregate gross proceeds from the offering to approximately $10.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other related expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership