Nov 5 Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Signs agreement resulting in settlement of its entire UK pension plan obligations

* Trustees of philips UK pension fund have entered into an agreement with Pension Insurance Corporation PLC (PIC)

* Transaction with pic will involve transfer of 2.6 billion euros ($2.8 billion) of fund's defined benefit obligations to insurer

* As part of this transaction, Philips expects to make a final pension contribution of approximately 225 million pounds ($346 million) in cash to PIC in Q4 of 2015

* Expects to recognize a pension settlement charge that is currently estimated at approximately 314 million euros before tax, which will be reported within EBITA in Q4 of 2015

