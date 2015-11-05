BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Nov 5 Neuron Bio SA :
* Establishes unit in the United States called Neuron Bio USA INC
* The creation of Neuron Bio USA INC aims to accelerate development in the area of diagnosis and open market in the American continent Source text: bit.ly/1PbNDw8
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership