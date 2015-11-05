BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Nov 5 Vitrolife Ab
* Q3 operating income before depreciation and amortization (ebitda) amounted to SEK 82 (49) million
* Says income was positively affected by recovered additional purchase price for acquisition of cryo innovation to tune of SEK 17 million
* Q3 sales amounted to SEK 177 (125) million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership