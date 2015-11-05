BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Nov 5 Lifeassays Publ AB :
* To acquire Magna Ensenada Technologies OY
* The purchase price of about 4 million Swedish crowns ($463,000) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6417 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership