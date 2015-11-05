UPDATE 1-China insurance regulator says loopholes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory loopholes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings.
Nov 5 Equites Property Fund Ltd :
* Announces an equity raise through issue of up to 120 million new shares subject to pricing acceptable to equites
* Equity raise will be implemented through an accelerated book build process
* Java Capital is acting as sole bookrunner
