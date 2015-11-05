BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Nov 5 Nanorepro AG :
* Global Pharma Serbia will sell the products in the target countries in the name of Nanorepro
* Announces exclusive five-year contract with Global Pharma Serbia for eleven rapid tests
* Contract has a term of five years and is valid for eleven rapid tests in the fields of family planning, health care and food intolerances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership