UPDATE 1-U.S. far-right activists, WikiLeaks and bots help amplify Macron leaks: researchers

WASHINGTON, May 6 U.S. far-right activists helped amplify a leak of hacked emails belonging to leading French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign, some researchers said on Saturday, with automated bots and the Twitter account of WikiLeaks also propelling a leak that came two days before France's presidential vote.