Nov 5 Biofrontera AG :

* Subscription price for new shares from ongoing capital increase determined

* Proceeds from capital increase will be used to cover operational expenses in next 12 months and furthermore establishment of operational infrastructure for sales and marketing of Ameluz in USA

* Subscription price for new shares was determined as 1.90 euro ($2.06) on Nov. 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9210 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)