China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
Nov 5 Nordax Group AB :
* Nordax has successfully issued an asset backed securities transaction
* Has successfully issued 1,831,000,000 Swedish crowns ($211.99 million) of asset backed securities to further strengthen diversified funding base of Nordax Group
* Citigroup acted as arranger and lead manager
WASHINGTON, May 6 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Saturday that President Donald Trump was right to call Australia's universal healthcare system better than the U.S. system.