Nov 5 Diageo Plc :
* Sells Argentinian wine interests to Grupo Peñaflor and
appoints them as dedicated distributor for Diageo's spirits
brands
* Transaction is expected to be completed early in 2016.
* Sale proceeds, which are not material, have not been
disclosed
* Peñaflor after an interim period, will jointly produce
with Diageo its domestic spirits brands across Argentina
* Sale includes Navarro Correas and San Telmo wine brands,
together with production sites and vineyards
* Transaction, which is EPS neutral in first full year
following completion, will result in an exceptional loss before
taxation of about 60 million stg upon completion
