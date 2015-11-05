Nov 5 Barclays Plc

* Announces that on 4 November 2015 Jes Staley, CEO designate, notified Barclays that on 4 November 2015 he purchased 2,790,000 ordinary shares

* Purchased shares in company with a nominal value of 25 pence each

* Average market price of shares was £2.3300 per share and place of trading was London Stock Exchange